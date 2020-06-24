All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3106 N Sherman Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3106 N Sherman Dr
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

3106 N Sherman Dr

3106 North Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3106 North Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace , Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 N Sherman Dr have any available units?
3106 N Sherman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 N Sherman Dr have?
Some of 3106 N Sherman Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 N Sherman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3106 N Sherman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 N Sherman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 N Sherman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3106 N Sherman Dr offer parking?
No, 3106 N Sherman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3106 N Sherman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 N Sherman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 N Sherman Dr have a pool?
No, 3106 N Sherman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3106 N Sherman Dr have accessible units?
No, 3106 N Sherman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 N Sherman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 N Sherman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College