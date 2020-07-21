All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
3102 Kiowa Court
3102 Kiowa Court

3102 Kiowa Court · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Kiowa Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,660 sq/ft of comfortable living space. Features include a fireplace, extra storage shed, fenced-in back yard, carpeting, tiled flooring, kitchen equipped with all black cabinetry and black appliances, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Kiowa Court have any available units?
3102 Kiowa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Kiowa Court have?
Some of 3102 Kiowa Court's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Kiowa Court currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Kiowa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Kiowa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Kiowa Court is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Kiowa Court offer parking?
No, 3102 Kiowa Court does not offer parking.
Does 3102 Kiowa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Kiowa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Kiowa Court have a pool?
No, 3102 Kiowa Court does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Kiowa Court have accessible units?
No, 3102 Kiowa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Kiowa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 Kiowa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
