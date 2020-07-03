All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

310 N Kealing Ave

310 North Kealing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

310 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ae3c2005 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 N Kealing Ave have any available units?
310 N Kealing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 310 N Kealing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
310 N Kealing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 N Kealing Ave pet-friendly?
No, 310 N Kealing Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 310 N Kealing Ave offer parking?
No, 310 N Kealing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 310 N Kealing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 N Kealing Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 N Kealing Ave have a pool?
No, 310 N Kealing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 310 N Kealing Ave have accessible units?
No, 310 N Kealing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 310 N Kealing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 N Kealing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 N Kealing Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 N Kealing Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

