All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 31 South Catherwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
31 South Catherwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 South Catherwood Avenue
31 South Catherwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
31 South Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex completely remodeled with all new carpet, freshly painted and cleaned. This location is a great Irvington property with street parking
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 South Catherwood Avenue have any available units?
31 South Catherwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 31 South Catherwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31 South Catherwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 South Catherwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 South Catherwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 31 South Catherwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 31 South Catherwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 31 South Catherwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 South Catherwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 South Catherwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 31 South Catherwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31 South Catherwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31 South Catherwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31 South Catherwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 South Catherwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 South Catherwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 South Catherwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
