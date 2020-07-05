All apartments in Indianapolis
31 South Butler Avenue - 2

31 South Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
1BR apt in historic Irvington. Off street parking. Includes refrigerator, gas stove, full bath, ceiling fans, water, sewer, gas & heat. Tenant pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 have any available units?
31 South Butler Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 31 South Butler Avenue - 2's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
31 South Butler Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 South Butler Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

