308 North Colorado Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:22 AM

308 North Colorado Avenue

308 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

308 North Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental duplex in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Wood flooring throughout
--Fresh paint
--Pet friendly!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 North Colorado Avenue have any available units?
308 North Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 308 North Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
308 North Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 North Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 North Colorado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 308 North Colorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 308 North Colorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 308 North Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 North Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 North Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 308 North Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 308 North Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 308 North Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 308 North Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 North Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

