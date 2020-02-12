Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3066 N Tacoma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3066 N Tacoma
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3066 N Tacoma
3066 North Tacoma Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3066 North Tacoma Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc35138071 ---- This property will come with a brand new 50 Inch TV
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3066 N Tacoma have any available units?
3066 N Tacoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3066 N Tacoma currently offering any rent specials?
3066 N Tacoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3066 N Tacoma pet-friendly?
No, 3066 N Tacoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3066 N Tacoma offer parking?
No, 3066 N Tacoma does not offer parking.
Does 3066 N Tacoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3066 N Tacoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3066 N Tacoma have a pool?
No, 3066 N Tacoma does not have a pool.
Does 3066 N Tacoma have accessible units?
No, 3066 N Tacoma does not have accessible units.
Does 3066 N Tacoma have units with dishwashers?
No, 3066 N Tacoma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3066 N Tacoma have units with air conditioning?
No, 3066 N Tacoma does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College