3049 Osceola Lane
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:38 PM

3049 Osceola Lane

3049 Osceola Lane
Location

3049 Osceola Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This unique 3 bedroom 1.5 bath tri-level is a must see! It has an attached 2 car garage, beautiful decorative accent fireplace, a spacious kitchen, large fenced backyard with a huge deck. Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 Osceola Lane have any available units?
3049 Osceola Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 Osceola Lane have?
Some of 3049 Osceola Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 Osceola Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3049 Osceola Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 Osceola Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 Osceola Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3049 Osceola Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3049 Osceola Lane offers parking.
Does 3049 Osceola Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 Osceola Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 Osceola Lane have a pool?
No, 3049 Osceola Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3049 Osceola Lane have accessible units?
No, 3049 Osceola Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 Osceola Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 Osceola Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
