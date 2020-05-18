Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:50 AM
3046 Central Ave
3046 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3046 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated property in Mapleton Fall Creek. Two-story duplex with 3BR 1.5 BA. Stunning property you won't want to miss. Small dogs/cats allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3046 Central Ave have any available units?
3046 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3046 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3046 Central Ave offer parking?
No, 3046 Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3046 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 3046 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3046 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 3046 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3046 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3046 Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
