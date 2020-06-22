All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3045 North Temple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3045 North Temple Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3045 North Temple Avenue

3045 North Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3045 North Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located near downtown. Property features a large fenced in backyard with easy access to the highway.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 North Temple Avenue have any available units?
3045 North Temple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3045 North Temple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3045 North Temple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 North Temple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3045 North Temple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3045 North Temple Avenue offer parking?
No, 3045 North Temple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3045 North Temple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 North Temple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 North Temple Avenue have a pool?
No, 3045 North Temple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3045 North Temple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3045 North Temple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 North Temple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 North Temple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 North Temple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3045 North Temple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College