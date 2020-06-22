3045 North Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Martindale - Brightwood
recently renovated
recently renovated
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located near downtown. Property features a large fenced in backyard with easy access to the highway. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
