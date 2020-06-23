3039 Arrow Wood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214 Key Meadows
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 story condo for lease in the Eagle Valley on the West side of Indianapolis in Wayne township. This 2 bedroom 1.2 bath condo has been recently updated. Owner looking for 12 month lease or longer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3039 Arrow Wood Lane have any available units?
3039 Arrow Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.