Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:37 AM

3039 Arrow Wood Lane

3039 Arrow Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3039 Arrow Wood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 story condo for lease in the Eagle Valley on the West side of Indianapolis in Wayne township. This 2 bedroom 1.2 bath condo has been recently updated. Owner looking for 12 month lease or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Arrow Wood Lane have any available units?
3039 Arrow Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 Arrow Wood Lane have?
Some of 3039 Arrow Wood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 Arrow Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Arrow Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Arrow Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3039 Arrow Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3039 Arrow Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3039 Arrow Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 3039 Arrow Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3039 Arrow Wood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Arrow Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 3039 Arrow Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3039 Arrow Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3039 Arrow Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Arrow Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3039 Arrow Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.
