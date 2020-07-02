Rent Calculator
3033 S Fleming Street
3033 S Fleming Street
3033 South Fleming Street
Location
3033 South Fleming Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH WEST/DECATUR TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Detached garage
Very nice 3 bedroom home in the Decatur Twp area. Features front deck and new flooring in kitchen and living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3033 S Fleming Street have any available units?
3033 S Fleming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3033 S Fleming Street currently offering any rent specials?
3033 S Fleming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 S Fleming Street pet-friendly?
No, 3033 S Fleming Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3033 S Fleming Street offer parking?
Yes, 3033 S Fleming Street offers parking.
Does 3033 S Fleming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 S Fleming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 S Fleming Street have a pool?
No, 3033 S Fleming Street does not have a pool.
Does 3033 S Fleming Street have accessible units?
No, 3033 S Fleming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 S Fleming Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 S Fleming Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 S Fleming Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 S Fleming Street does not have units with air conditioning.
