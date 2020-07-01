All apartments in Indianapolis
3022 Midvale Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

3022 Midvale Dr

3022 Midvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3022 Midvale Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Wayne Township. The home has new flooring, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven) and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Midvale Dr have any available units?
3022 Midvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 Midvale Dr have?
Some of 3022 Midvale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 Midvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Midvale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Midvale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Midvale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Midvale Dr offer parking?
No, 3022 Midvale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3022 Midvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Midvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Midvale Dr have a pool?
No, 3022 Midvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Midvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 3022 Midvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Midvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Midvale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

