All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3021 N. Tacoma Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

3021 N. Tacoma Avenue

3021 North Tacoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3021 North Tacoma Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a keeper! - This 888 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. Come to see for your own eyes!

(RLNE5618784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have any available units?
3021 N. Tacoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3021 N. Tacoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue offer parking?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College