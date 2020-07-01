Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3021 N. Tacoma Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3021 N. Tacoma Avenue
3021 North Tacoma Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3021 North Tacoma Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a keeper! - This 888 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. Come to see for your own eyes!
(RLNE5618784)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have any available units?
3021 N. Tacoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3021 N. Tacoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue offer parking?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 N. Tacoma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College