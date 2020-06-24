All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3021 Brandenburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3021 Brandenburg Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3021 Brandenburg Drive

3021 Brandenburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3021 Brandenburg Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Brandenburg Drive have any available units?
3021 Brandenburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3021 Brandenburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Brandenburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Brandenburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Brandenburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Brandenburg Drive offer parking?
No, 3021 Brandenburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Brandenburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Brandenburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Brandenburg Drive have a pool?
No, 3021 Brandenburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Brandenburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 3021 Brandenburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Brandenburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Brandenburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Brandenburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 Brandenburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College