Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3013 East Michigan Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3013 East Michigan Street - 1
Last updated June 27 2019 at 4:54 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3013 East Michigan Street - 1
3013 East Michigan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3013 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath 1/2 double
No credit checks. No evictions in the last 3 years. no severe felonies. 3x rent amount in income.
Call 317-702-0014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have any available units?
3013 East Michigan Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3013 East Michigan Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College