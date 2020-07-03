All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3013 East Michigan Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3013 East Michigan Street - 1
Last updated June 27 2019 at 4:54 PM

3013 East Michigan Street - 1

3013 East Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3013 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath 1/2 double

No credit checks. No evictions in the last 3 years. no severe felonies. 3x rent amount in income.

Call 317-702-0014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have any available units?
3013 East Michigan Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3013 East Michigan Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 East Michigan Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College