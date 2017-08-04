All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3012 River Birch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3012 River Birch Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

3012 River Birch Drive

3012 River Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3012 River Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
Great Home In Family Friendly Neighborhood. Master Bedroom With Master Bath And Walk In Closet. Great Room With Wood Burning Fireplace. Laundry Room Off Of Garage Into Home. 2 Other Bedrooms And Full Bath Off Of Hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 River Birch Drive have any available units?
3012 River Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 River Birch Drive have?
Some of 3012 River Birch Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 River Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 River Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 River Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3012 River Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3012 River Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3012 River Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 3012 River Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 River Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 River Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 River Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 River Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 River Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 River Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 River Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College