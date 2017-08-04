3012 River Birch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP

3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE

Great Home In Family Friendly Neighborhood. Master Bedroom With Master Bath And Walk In Closet. Great Room With Wood Burning Fireplace. Laundry Room Off Of Garage Into Home. 2 Other Bedrooms And Full Bath Off Of Hallway.