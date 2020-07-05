Rent Calculator
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM
3012 Georgetown Rd.
3012 Georgetown Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3012 Georgetown Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/ WAYNE TWP
3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom, detached car Garage. Great Ranch with fresh paint and central AC! Spacious with a bonus room / family room! Call today to schedule a showing! Great Location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3012 Georgetown Rd. have any available units?
3012 Georgetown Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3012 Georgetown Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Georgetown Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Georgetown Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Georgetown Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3012 Georgetown Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Georgetown Rd. offers parking.
Does 3012 Georgetown Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Georgetown Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Georgetown Rd. have a pool?
No, 3012 Georgetown Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Georgetown Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3012 Georgetown Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Georgetown Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Georgetown Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Georgetown Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3012 Georgetown Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
