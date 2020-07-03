All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3005 Mars Hill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3005 Mars Hill St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3005 Mars Hill St

3005 Mars Hill St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3005 Mars Hill St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e488fc090 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team and skip the online scheduling go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Apply for any property. Our approvals are for dollar amounts not houses. Our best homes usually go to tenants shopping with a pre-approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Mars Hill St have any available units?
3005 Mars Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3005 Mars Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Mars Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Mars Hill St pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Mars Hill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3005 Mars Hill St offer parking?
No, 3005 Mars Hill St does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Mars Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Mars Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Mars Hill St have a pool?
No, 3005 Mars Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Mars Hill St have accessible units?
No, 3005 Mars Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Mars Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Mars Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Mars Hill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Mars Hill St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College