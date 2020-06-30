3004 East Michigan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.



CENTRAL AIR: No.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.