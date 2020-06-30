All apartments in Indianapolis
3004 East Michigan Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:48 AM

3004 East Michigan Street

3004 East Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3004 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 East Michigan Street have any available units?
3004 East Michigan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 East Michigan Street have?
Some of 3004 East Michigan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 East Michigan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3004 East Michigan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 East Michigan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 East Michigan Street is pet friendly.
Does 3004 East Michigan Street offer parking?
No, 3004 East Michigan Street does not offer parking.
Does 3004 East Michigan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 East Michigan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 East Michigan Street have a pool?
No, 3004 East Michigan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3004 East Michigan Street have accessible units?
No, 3004 East Michigan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 East Michigan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 East Michigan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

