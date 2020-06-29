All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3002 E Michigan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3002 E Michigan St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

3002 E Michigan St

3002 East Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3002 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 E Michigan St have any available units?
3002 E Michigan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 E Michigan St have?
Some of 3002 E Michigan St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 E Michigan St currently offering any rent specials?
3002 E Michigan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 E Michigan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 E Michigan St is pet friendly.
Does 3002 E Michigan St offer parking?
No, 3002 E Michigan St does not offer parking.
Does 3002 E Michigan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 E Michigan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 E Michigan St have a pool?
No, 3002 E Michigan St does not have a pool.
Does 3002 E Michigan St have accessible units?
No, 3002 E Michigan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 E Michigan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 E Michigan St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College