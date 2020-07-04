Rent Calculator
3 Philip Court
3 Philip Court
3 Philip Court
Location
3 Philip Court, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WEST/WAYNE TWP ***** COMING SOON *****
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
3 Bedroom home in Wayne Twp area has been completely renovated with new flooring and fresh paint! Home sits on quiet street!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Philip Court have any available units?
3 Philip Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3 Philip Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Philip Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Philip Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Philip Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3 Philip Court offer parking?
No, 3 Philip Court does not offer parking.
Does 3 Philip Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Philip Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Philip Court have a pool?
No, 3 Philip Court does not have a pool.
Does 3 Philip Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Philip Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Philip Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Philip Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Philip Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Philip Court does not have units with air conditioning.
