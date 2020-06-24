All apartments in Indianapolis
2962 WOLFGANG DR
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

2962 WOLFGANG DR

2962 Wolfgang Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2962 Wolfgang Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Warren Twp - 3 BR + loft - Spacious three bedroom, two story home with bonus loft area in Hanover North in Warren Twp. Gas heat. AC. Stove and dishwasher provided.

(RLNE4768686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 WOLFGANG DR have any available units?
2962 WOLFGANG DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2962 WOLFGANG DR currently offering any rent specials?
2962 WOLFGANG DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 WOLFGANG DR pet-friendly?
No, 2962 WOLFGANG DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2962 WOLFGANG DR offer parking?
No, 2962 WOLFGANG DR does not offer parking.
Does 2962 WOLFGANG DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2962 WOLFGANG DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 WOLFGANG DR have a pool?
No, 2962 WOLFGANG DR does not have a pool.
Does 2962 WOLFGANG DR have accessible units?
No, 2962 WOLFGANG DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 WOLFGANG DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2962 WOLFGANG DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2962 WOLFGANG DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2962 WOLFGANG DR has units with air conditioning.
