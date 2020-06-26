All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

2959 Oxford Ln

2959 Oxford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Oxford Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Oxford Terrace Apartments
Spacious one bedroom apartments
$550 Deposit Special $300
ALL ELECTRIC! Central air, new carpet and fresh paint. These gems are ready to be called your next home!

(RLNE4956206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Oxford Ln have any available units?
2959 Oxford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 Oxford Ln have?
Some of 2959 Oxford Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Oxford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Oxford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Oxford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2959 Oxford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2959 Oxford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2959 Oxford Ln offers parking.
Does 2959 Oxford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2959 Oxford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Oxford Ln have a pool?
No, 2959 Oxford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2959 Oxford Ln have accessible units?
No, 2959 Oxford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Oxford Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2959 Oxford Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
