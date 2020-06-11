All apartments in Indianapolis
2953 Winthrop Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

2953 Winthrop Ave

2953 Winthrop Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2953 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and central air! Only cats are allowed. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 Winthrop Ave have any available units?
2953 Winthrop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 2953 Winthrop Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2953 Winthrop Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2953 Winthrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2953 Winthrop Ave offer parking?
No, 2953 Winthrop Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2953 Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 Winthrop Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 Winthrop Ave have a pool?
No, 2953 Winthrop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2953 Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 2953 Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 Winthrop Ave has units with dishwashers.
