All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2951 Winthrop Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2951 Winthrop Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 PM

2951 Winthrop Avenue

2951 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2951 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and central air! Only cats are allowed. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
2951 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2951 Winthrop Avenue have?
Some of 2951 Winthrop Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2951 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2951 Winthrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2951 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
No, 2951 Winthrop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2951 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2951 Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 2951 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2951 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2951 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 Winthrop Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College