Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2950 North Colorado Avenue
2950 North Colorado Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2950 North Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40
Rent $720
Security Deposit $720
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2950 North Colorado Avenue have any available units?
2950 North Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2950 North Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2950 North Colorado Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 North Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2950 North Colorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2950 North Colorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 2950 North Colorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2950 North Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 North Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 North Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 2950 North Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2950 North Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2950 North Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 North Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 North Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
