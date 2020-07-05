Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2949 Carson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2949 Carson Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2949 Carson Dr
2949 Carson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2949 Carson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights
Amenities
garbage disposal
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
3 br near U Of I
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2949 Carson Dr have any available units?
2949 Carson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2949 Carson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2949 Carson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 Carson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2949 Carson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2949 Carson Dr offer parking?
No, 2949 Carson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2949 Carson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 Carson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 Carson Dr have a pool?
No, 2949 Carson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2949 Carson Dr have accessible units?
No, 2949 Carson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 Carson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2949 Carson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2949 Carson Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2949 Carson Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College