Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

2948 Highland Place

2948 Highland Place · No Longer Available
Location

2948 Highland Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1728 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and microwave, carpet floorings, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. Minutes away from I-65.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 Highland Place have any available units?
2948 Highland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 Highland Place have?
Some of 2948 Highland Place's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 Highland Place currently offering any rent specials?
2948 Highland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 Highland Place pet-friendly?
No, 2948 Highland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2948 Highland Place offer parking?
No, 2948 Highland Place does not offer parking.
Does 2948 Highland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 Highland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 Highland Place have a pool?
No, 2948 Highland Place does not have a pool.
Does 2948 Highland Place have accessible units?
No, 2948 Highland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 Highland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 Highland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
