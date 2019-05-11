Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2947 Eagles Crest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2947 Eagles Crest Circle
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2947 Eagles Crest Circle
2947 Eagles Crest Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Key Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2947 Eagles Crest Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2BR/2BA main floor one level unit has fresh carpet and paint. Kitchen and hall bath are updated. Kitchen and baths have ceramic floors. All new blinds and washer and dryer. Location is very private.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2947 Eagles Crest Circle have any available units?
2947 Eagles Crest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2947 Eagles Crest Circle have?
Some of 2947 Eagles Crest Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2947 Eagles Crest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2947 Eagles Crest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 Eagles Crest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2947 Eagles Crest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2947 Eagles Crest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2947 Eagles Crest Circle offers parking.
Does 2947 Eagles Crest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2947 Eagles Crest Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 Eagles Crest Circle have a pool?
No, 2947 Eagles Crest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2947 Eagles Crest Circle have accessible units?
No, 2947 Eagles Crest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 Eagles Crest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2947 Eagles Crest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College