Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2947 E 47th St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:40 PM

2947 E 47th St

2947 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2947 East 47th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Millersville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Special! Half of First full Months rent if moved in by 4/30!!! Looking for a quiet home right outside of the city? Ashton Park is a small elegant 38 home community on a quiet street just Northeast of Indianapolis. The stately exterior has a grand appearance and once inside you'll find your spacious apartment home! Bring your family and your pets! Ashton's convenient location puts you only minutes from Downtown, Broad Ripple, plenty of shopping, and lots of great dining. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 E 47th St have any available units?
2947 E 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2947 E 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
2947 E 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 E 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2947 E 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 2947 E 47th St offer parking?
No, 2947 E 47th St does not offer parking.
Does 2947 E 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 E 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 E 47th St have a pool?
No, 2947 E 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 2947 E 47th St have accessible units?
No, 2947 E 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 E 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2947 E 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2947 E 47th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2947 E 47th St does not have units with air conditioning.

