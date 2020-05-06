Rent Calculator
2947 Carson Dr
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2947 Carson Dr
2947 Carson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2947 Carson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom near U of I
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2947 Carson Dr have any available units?
2947 Carson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2947 Carson Dr have?
Some of 2947 Carson Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2947 Carson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2947 Carson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 Carson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2947 Carson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2947 Carson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2947 Carson Dr offers parking.
Does 2947 Carson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 Carson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 Carson Dr have a pool?
No, 2947 Carson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2947 Carson Dr have accessible units?
No, 2947 Carson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 Carson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2947 Carson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
