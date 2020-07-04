All apartments in Indianapolis
2946 N. Moreland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2946 N. Moreland

2946 N Moreland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2946 N Moreland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH
2-story brick home with basement directly across from Moreland Park on the west side. Beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint! Newly renovated! Call today to schedule a showing! Extra loft living space upstairs!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 N. Moreland have any available units?
2946 N. Moreland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2946 N. Moreland currently offering any rent specials?
2946 N. Moreland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 N. Moreland pet-friendly?
No, 2946 N. Moreland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2946 N. Moreland offer parking?
No, 2946 N. Moreland does not offer parking.
Does 2946 N. Moreland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 N. Moreland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 N. Moreland have a pool?
No, 2946 N. Moreland does not have a pool.
Does 2946 N. Moreland have accessible units?
No, 2946 N. Moreland does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 N. Moreland have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 N. Moreland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2946 N. Moreland have units with air conditioning?
No, 2946 N. Moreland does not have units with air conditioning.

