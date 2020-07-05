All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2941 Roberta Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2941 Roberta Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2941 Roberta Dr

2941 Roberta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2941 Roberta Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Marian - Cold Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c7f0a2008 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Roberta Dr have any available units?
2941 Roberta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2941 Roberta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Roberta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Roberta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2941 Roberta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2941 Roberta Dr offer parking?
No, 2941 Roberta Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2941 Roberta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Roberta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Roberta Dr have a pool?
No, 2941 Roberta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Roberta Dr have accessible units?
No, 2941 Roberta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Roberta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Roberta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 Roberta Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2941 Roberta Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College