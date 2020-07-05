2941 Percheron Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f81f25085 ----

Newly renovated condo! A lot of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Minutes from downtown, new flooring and paint throughout! Walk in closet, A/C, washer dryer hookups and much more!



Hurry and see schedule a showing today at www.evergrowpm.com



No Section 8

No Pets Allowed



Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.



Garage

Stove/Range

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups