All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2941 Percheron Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2941 Percheron Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

2941 Percheron Lane

2941 Percheron Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2941 Percheron Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f81f25085 ----
Newly renovated condo! A lot of space in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Minutes from downtown, new flooring and paint throughout! Walk in closet, A/C, washer dryer hookups and much more!

Hurry and see schedule a showing today at www.evergrowpm.com

No Section 8
No Pets Allowed

Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.

Garage
Stove/Range
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Percheron Lane have any available units?
2941 Percheron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Percheron Lane have?
Some of 2941 Percheron Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Percheron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Percheron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Percheron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2941 Percheron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2941 Percheron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Percheron Lane offers parking.
Does 2941 Percheron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Percheron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Percheron Lane have a pool?
No, 2941 Percheron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Percheron Lane have accessible units?
No, 2941 Percheron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Percheron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Percheron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College