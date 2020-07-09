All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:40 AM

2930 Wheeler St

2930 Wheeler Street · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Wheeler Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Wheeler St have any available units?
2930 Wheeler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 Wheeler St have?
Some of 2930 Wheeler St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Wheeler St currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Wheeler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Wheeler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 Wheeler St is pet friendly.
Does 2930 Wheeler St offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Wheeler St offers parking.
Does 2930 Wheeler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Wheeler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Wheeler St have a pool?
No, 2930 Wheeler St does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Wheeler St have accessible units?
No, 2930 Wheeler St does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Wheeler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Wheeler St has units with dishwashers.

