2926 Oxford Ln
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM
2926 Oxford Ln
2926 Oxford Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2926 Oxford Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Oxford Terrace Apartments
Spacious one bedroom apartments
$550 Deposit Special $300
ALL ELECTRIC! Central air, new carpet and fresh paint. These gems are ready to be called your next home!
(RLNE4956206)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have any available units?
2926 Oxford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2926 Oxford Ln have?
Some of 2926 Oxford Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2926 Oxford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Oxford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Oxford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Oxford Ln offers parking.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have a pool?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have accessible units?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
