All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2926 Oxford Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2926 Oxford Ln
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2926 Oxford Ln

2926 Oxford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2926 Oxford Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Oxford Terrace Apartments
Spacious one bedroom apartments
$550 Deposit Special $300
ALL ELECTRIC! Central air, new carpet and fresh paint. These gems are ready to be called your next home!

(RLNE4956206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Oxford Ln have any available units?
2926 Oxford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Oxford Ln have?
Some of 2926 Oxford Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Oxford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Oxford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Oxford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Oxford Ln offers parking.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have a pool?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have accessible units?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Oxford Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Oxford Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College