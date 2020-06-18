All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

2926 East 18th Street

2926 East 18th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1170579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2926 East 18th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accepts section 8
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 608 square feet of space minutes away from I-70. Pet friendly. Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 East 18th Street have any available units?
2926 East 18th Street has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2926 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2926 East 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 East 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2926 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 2926 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2926 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 2926 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2926 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2926 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 East 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 East 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 East 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
