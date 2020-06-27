Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2925 North Washington Boulevard
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2925 North Washington Boulevard
2925 Washington Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2925 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath newly renovated with fenced in backyard and 3 off street parking spots.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 North Washington Boulevard have any available units?
2925 North Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2925 North Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2925 North Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 North Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2925 North Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2925 North Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2925 North Washington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2925 North Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 North Washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 North Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2925 North Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2925 North Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2925 North Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 North Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 North Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 North Washington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 North Washington Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
