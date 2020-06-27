2925 North Delaware Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**



This Newly Renovated home is near Meridian Park in the Mapleton Fall Creek area off 30th & Delaware. Home is minutes to The Children's Museum, Downtown & I-65. This home features all new laminate flooring & carpet, fresh paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Formal dining room with a cute built-in bench. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Small Pets Allowed. A Must See! **Both sides of this duplex are available for rent.** Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.