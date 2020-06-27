All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2925 North Delaware Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2925 North Delaware Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

2925 North Delaware Street

2925 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2925 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**

This Newly Renovated home is near Meridian Park in the Mapleton Fall Creek area off 30th & Delaware. Home is minutes to The Children's Museum, Downtown & I-65. This home features all new laminate flooring & carpet, fresh paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Formal dining room with a cute built-in bench. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Small Pets Allowed. A Must See! **Both sides of this duplex are available for rent.** Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 North Delaware Street have any available units?
2925 North Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2925 North Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
2925 North Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 North Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 North Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 2925 North Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 2925 North Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 2925 North Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 North Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 North Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 2925 North Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 2925 North Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 2925 North Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 North Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 North Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 North Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 North Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College