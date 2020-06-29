All apartments in Indianapolis
2924 Sunmeadow Way
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:07 PM

2924 Sunmeadow Way

2924 Sunmeadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

2924 Sunmeadow Way, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Wynnedale - Spring Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook ups, Dining Room, Family Room, 2 car garage, Fireplace

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove , Microwave, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Sunmeadow Way have any available units?
2924 Sunmeadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Sunmeadow Way have?
Some of 2924 Sunmeadow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Sunmeadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Sunmeadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Sunmeadow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2924 Sunmeadow Way is pet friendly.
Does 2924 Sunmeadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Sunmeadow Way offers parking.
Does 2924 Sunmeadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Sunmeadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Sunmeadow Way have a pool?
No, 2924 Sunmeadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 2924 Sunmeadow Way have accessible units?
No, 2924 Sunmeadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Sunmeadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 Sunmeadow Way has units with dishwashers.
