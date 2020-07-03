2922 Broadway St

Amenities

range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09bd34c013 ----

This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.



We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!



12 months