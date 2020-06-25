All apartments in Indianapolis
2918 E Sumner Ave

2918 East Sumner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2918 East Sumner Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERRY TOWNSHIP:

Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook-up, Fenced yard, Shed

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: No Pets

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 E Sumner Ave have any available units?
2918 E Sumner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 E Sumner Ave have?
Some of 2918 E Sumner Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 E Sumner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2918 E Sumner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 E Sumner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 E Sumner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2918 E Sumner Ave offer parking?
No, 2918 E Sumner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2918 E Sumner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 E Sumner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 E Sumner Ave have a pool?
No, 2918 E Sumner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2918 E Sumner Ave have accessible units?
No, 2918 E Sumner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 E Sumner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 E Sumner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

