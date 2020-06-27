All apartments in Indianapolis
2917 Carson Drive - 1
2917 Carson Drive - 1

2917 Carson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Carson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this nicely renovated 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and a 2 car garage! Walking in you will find the family room complete with laminate floors, a full jack and jill bath that connects to the downstairs bedroom (with large walk in closet), and the kitchen / dining area. Continue upstairs and you will find the 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Sorry, No Pets. Washer and dryer included, but to be maintained by tenants. Act fast and receive half off the first months rent if possession is taken by 8/1/19.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Carson Drive - 1 have any available units?
2917 Carson Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Carson Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2917 Carson Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Carson Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Carson Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Carson Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Carson Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2917 Carson Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Carson Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2917 Carson Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 Carson Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Carson Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 2917 Carson Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Carson Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2917 Carson Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Carson Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Carson Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
