2917 Carson Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this nicely renovated 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and a 2 car garage! Walking in you will find the family room complete with laminate floors, a full jack and jill bath that connects to the downstairs bedroom (with large walk in closet), and the kitchen / dining area. Continue upstairs and you will find the 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Sorry, No Pets. Washer and dryer included, but to be maintained by tenants. Act fast and receive half off the first months rent if possession is taken by 8/1/19.

Check out this nicely renovated 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and a 2 car garage! Walking in you will find the family room complete with laminate floors, a full jack and jill bath that connects to the downstairs bedroom (with large walk in closet), and the kitchen / dining area. Continue upstairs and you will find the 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Sorry, No Pets. Washer and dryer included, but to be maintained by tenants.