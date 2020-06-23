Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
2916 Ludwig Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2916 Ludwig Drive
2916 Ludwig Drive
·
No Longer Available
2916 Ludwig Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have any available units?
2916 Ludwig Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2916 Ludwig Drive have?
Some of 2916 Ludwig Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2916 Ludwig Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Ludwig Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Ludwig Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Ludwig Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Ludwig Drive offers parking.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 Ludwig Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have a pool?
No, 2916 Ludwig Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have accessible units?
No, 2916 Ludwig Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Ludwig Drive has units with dishwashers.
