All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2916 Ludwig Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2916 Ludwig Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2916 Ludwig Drive

2916 Ludwig Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2916 Ludwig Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have any available units?
2916 Ludwig Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Ludwig Drive have?
Some of 2916 Ludwig Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Ludwig Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Ludwig Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Ludwig Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Ludwig Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Ludwig Drive offers parking.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 Ludwig Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have a pool?
No, 2916 Ludwig Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have accessible units?
No, 2916 Ludwig Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Ludwig Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Ludwig Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College