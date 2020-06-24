2913 Mussman Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: Georgetown & W 30th



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Shed, 1 car manual garage, Washer/ Dryer hook-up



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: No Pets



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



