Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2913 Mussman Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2913 Mussman Dr

2913 Mussman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Mussman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Georgetown & W 30th

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Shed, 1 car manual garage, Washer/ Dryer hook-up

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: No Pets

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Mussman Dr have any available units?
2913 Mussman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Mussman Dr have?
Some of 2913 Mussman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Mussman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Mussman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Mussman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Mussman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Mussman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Mussman Dr offers parking.
Does 2913 Mussman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 Mussman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Mussman Dr have a pool?
No, 2913 Mussman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Mussman Dr have accessible units?
No, 2913 Mussman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Mussman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Mussman Dr has units with dishwashers.
