2913 Grassy Creek Drive

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath semi open concept home. Newer counter tops, cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout home. Plenty of storage, master bedroom attached to half bath. Low maintenance yard, fenced in. Close to parks and shopping! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.