Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:07 PM

2913 Grassy Creek Drive

2913 Grassy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Grassy Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath semi open concept home. Newer counter tops, cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout home. Plenty of storage, master bedroom attached to half bath. Low maintenance yard, fenced in. Close to parks and shopping! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Grassy Creek Drive have any available units?
2913 Grassy Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2913 Grassy Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Grassy Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Grassy Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Grassy Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Grassy Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2913 Grassy Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Grassy Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Grassy Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Grassy Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 Grassy Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Grassy Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 Grassy Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Grassy Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Grassy Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Grassy Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Grassy Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
