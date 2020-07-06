2912 Shelby Street

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

$625 for upstairs private APARTMENT. Blocks from the stunning Garfield Park Sunken Gardens and Conservatory, Tube Factory Art Space, and fantastic Garfield Brewery! Right on the path to the Red Line! Upstairs apartment is a 1 bed/1 bath with kitchenette and everything you need to call home! One dedicated off-street parking for the apartment! Tenant pays electric and $30/mo for water/sewer. Easy for budgeting! Near UIndy and easy access to downtown. DON'T MISS THIS!



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!