Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

2912 Shelby Street

2912 Shelby Street · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
$625 for upstairs private APARTMENT. Blocks from the stunning Garfield Park Sunken Gardens and Conservatory, Tube Factory Art Space, and fantastic Garfield Brewery! Right on the path to the Red Line! Upstairs apartment is a 1 bed/1 bath with kitchenette and everything you need to call home! One dedicated off-street parking for the apartment! Tenant pays electric and $30/mo for water/sewer. Easy for budgeting! Near UIndy and easy access to downtown. DON'T MISS THIS!

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Shelby Street have any available units?
2912 Shelby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2912 Shelby Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Shelby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Shelby Street pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Shelby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2912 Shelby Street offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Shelby Street offers parking.
Does 2912 Shelby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Shelby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Shelby Street have a pool?
No, 2912 Shelby Street does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Shelby Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 Shelby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Shelby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Shelby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Shelby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Shelby Street does not have units with air conditioning.

