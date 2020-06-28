Rent Calculator
2912 East Murry Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 9:05 PM
2912 East Murry Street
2912 East Murry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2912 East Murry Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2912 East Murry Street have any available units?
2912 East Murry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2912 East Murry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 East Murry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 East Murry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2912 East Murry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2912 East Murry Street offer parking?
No, 2912 East Murry Street does not offer parking.
Does 2912 East Murry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 East Murry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 East Murry Street have a pool?
No, 2912 East Murry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2912 East Murry Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 East Murry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 East Murry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 East Murry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 East Murry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 East Murry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
