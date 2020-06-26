All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2908 Corvallis Cres.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2908 Corvallis Cres
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

2908 Corvallis Cres

2908 Corvallis Crescent · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2908 Corvallis Crescent, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS IS A NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME. THIS IS A GREAT PLACE FOR YOU TO CALL HOME. IT HAS CEILING FANS, A 1 CAR GARAGE, BACKYARD, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN. APPLIANCES INCLUDED AS WELL AND FOR A GREAT PRICE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Corvallis Cres have any available units?
2908 Corvallis Cres doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2908 Corvallis Cres currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Corvallis Cres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Corvallis Cres pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Corvallis Cres is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2908 Corvallis Cres offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Corvallis Cres offers parking.
Does 2908 Corvallis Cres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Corvallis Cres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Corvallis Cres have a pool?
No, 2908 Corvallis Cres does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Corvallis Cres have accessible units?
No, 2908 Corvallis Cres does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Corvallis Cres have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Corvallis Cres does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Corvallis Cres have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 Corvallis Cres does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College